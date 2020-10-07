Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C., the animal welfare organization announced on Oct. 7, 2020. (BC SPCA handout)
A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C., the animal welfare organization announced on Oct. 7, 2020. (BC SPCA handout)

A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C.

According to the animal welfare organization, a search warrant was issued to seize the dog and puppies after a concerned citizen called in to report seeing the four-year-old German short-haired pointer being abused and forced fed drugs and alcohol by her owner, in addition to witnessing one of her puppies also being physically abused.

Officials did not detail where the dogs were seized from.

The dogs were taken to the BC SPCA in Prince George where veterinarians found evidence of past abuse, including fractures and scarring. Toxicity tests also confirmed the dogs had ingested substances.

Rachel Cook, animal welfare officer, North Cariboo District Branch, said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that the pups are on the mend and the mother dog is helping look after her babies.

“Mama dog loves humans,” Cook said. “She wants to sit on your lap. She wants to hold hands with her paw. She’s just so sweet.”

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, have just opened their eyes and are currently thriving and gaining weight. The puppies will be ready for adoption once they reach eight weeks old, Cook said.

The mom will be ready for adoption shortly after she’s recovered and been spayed.

“She is going to make a great family dog in a few months,” Cook said. “They’ve been through a lot. We’re so proud of them.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals survive throne speech confidence vote, with support of NDP
Next story
International couples plan reunions in Canada under new travel exception

Just Posted

Langley rental scam suspect recaptured after fleeing to Winnipeg

Police say the man charged with 19 offences disappeared in January

Abbotsford West candidates spar on Highway 1, light rail, housing and snap election

NDP’s Rai declines to defend his party’s decision to trigger a snap election

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

PHOTOS: Crews prepare Alder Inn for demolition

Aldergrove landmark operated for six decades before a fire led to its vacancy in 2019

Candidates in Langley and Langley East to take voter questions

Three all-candidates meetings are scheduled starting next week

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Fraser Valley metal sculptor looking for buyer for $350K falcon

Kevin Stone was supposed to bring 3,000-pound bird to luxury show in Vegas, but it was cancelled

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Most Read