Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

The BC SPCA is looking for whoever is responsible after a mother dog and her puppies were left at a landfill west of Williams Lake.

According to the SPCA, the border collie husky mix was left in a sealed box with her nine puppies at the Puntzi Lake Landfill on June 5.

The dogs were taken to a local vet in Williams Lake overnight before being taken to the Quesnel SPCA shelter.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” said BC SPCA general communication manager Lorie Chortyk.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

The mother dog, who SPCA staff have named Casey, is believed to be about a year old. Her five male and four female puppies are about a week old and will be ready for adoption around seven weeks.

The Quesnel SPCA is asking for donations of puppy pads, teething toys, sheets and small collars to help the new family. Anyone wishing to donate or adopt can call the branch at 250-992-7722.

Anyone with information on the abandoned dogs is asked to call the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

