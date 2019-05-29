Eva Couture is asking for the public’s help in locating her missing son Kristopher Shawn Couture, 25. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

A tearful Eva Couture stood in front of the Chilliwack RCMP detachment on Wednesday to plead for tips from the public to help find her missing 25-year-old son.

Kristofer Shawn Couture’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Chilliwack area in late January.

Holding photos of her son alongside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail, Couture begged for people to come forward if they have seen him.

“This is my plea,” she said. “Every mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, cousin and friend out there to help me find my son Kristofer.

“Look deep into your memories and try to remember the last time you may have seen him.”

Kristofer Couture moved to the Lower Mainland in January from Edmonton to work in the construction. His mother said he moved here because of a lack of work at home, and because he loved the weather and the scenery.

Kristofer reported to work in Maple Ridge on Jan. 25 and may have attended a gym in Burnaby on that same day.

“His vehicle was located a short time later in the Chilliwack region,” Cpl. Rail said. Where exactly was being withheld for investigative reasons.

The vehicle is a grey Hyundai.

“We remain in close contact with the Couture family throughout our investigation. Someone knows where Kristofer is and we urge that person to call police.”

Eva Couture was emotional as she spoke with the media on Wednesday.

“I’m missing a piece of me not knowing. Many people have asked me about my son. What I want [people] to remember is that he is not only a son. He’s a brother. He’s a grandson. An entire family who loves him and misses him.”

She said Kristofer was often at the gym working out as it was his favourite place to be.

“Kristofer, if you see this, I’m begging you tell us you are safe. I’m heartsick not knowing you are OK. I need you to know that I love you. I miss you.

“I need your help. I don’t live here. If I could be here every day looking for Kristofer I would but I ask all of you to be my eyes, my ears and help me find my son Kristofer.”

Kristofer Shawn Couture is described as a Caucasian male; height 173 centimetres (5’8”); weight: 86 kilograms (190 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristofer Shawn Couture is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

