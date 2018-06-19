Motorcycle rider killed in New Westminster crash

Police did not immediately say who they believed was at fault

Police were investigating after a New Westminster crash left a Vancouver man dead on Tuesday morning.

A motorcycle and a “passenger car” collided around 8:30 a.m. on 10 Avenue between McBride Boulevard and Sixth Street.

The motorcycle rider was killed.

The surrounding area was closed for several hours.

“It’s too early on in the investigation to determine who’s at fault or what the cause of the collision is, but we’d like to remind both drivers and motorcyclists to slow down and drive responsibly,” said New Westminster Sgt. Jeff Scott.

No other details have yet been provided.

