Brent Charpentier ditched this stolen bike at the entrance of Willowbrook mall in October 2016 after jumping the border. He was arrested in a van a short time later. On Monday, March 5, he pleaded guilty and will be sentenced March 28. Langley Times file photo

Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

Brent Charpentier entered plea on first day of trial

A 49-year-old Langley man who jumped the border into Canada on a stolen motorcycle and fled into Willowbrook mall has pleaded guilty on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial, Monday, March 5.

Four days were set aside for Brent Vernon Charpentier’s trial after he was charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while his licence is suspended.

Charpentier entered guilty pleas for the charges and will be sentenced March 28.

The mayhem started around 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2016 at the Aldergrove border crossing. One man was arrested by U.S. border patrol officers as he was trying to cross into Canada on a motorcycle, said Langley RCMP. That man was found to be in possession of firearms when he was arrested.

At the same time, a citizen in the Abbotsford/Aldergrove area saw a different motorcycle cross the border, traveling in a ditch near the US-Canada boundary.

RCMP Air One began tracking the bike from the air, following it all the way to Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“The suspect ditched his motorcycle at Willowbrook mall and ran into the Toys R Us,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy at the time. At first, it was believed the man had a backpack with a gun inside.

Police descended on the mall.

“Officers viewed the video surveillance tapes and are able to identify the suspect. At that point we felt he had fled the mall,” she said. He changed his clothing while inside the mall.

Police trailed Charpentier to a nearby residence, where he got into a white van and drove away.

“He pulled over, got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident,” said Largy. The van was surrounded by a heavy police presence in front of several people in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at Fraser Highway and 203 Street.

No weapons were found when he was arrested, she said. Police said the motorcycle, which was left at the mall, had been stolen in Abbotsford and the plates on the bike were stolen in Surrey.

Why Charpentier fled the border isn’t known.

Langley police didn’t think the two incidents at the border are connected.

READ ORIGINAL STORY HERE

Charpentier was arrested one month later, along with Owen Charpentier, 21.

The pair will be sentenced March 28 for break and enter with intent to commit and offence and possession of break-in instruments.

On June 21, 2017, Brent Charpentier went back to jail after breaching his bail conditions in Cache Creek.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan
Next story
B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

Just Posted

Two Langley residents out $15K in Bitcoin phone scam

The caller threatens arrest if victim doesn’t deposit Bitcoin

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat in Langley

A Langley-based feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

Brent Charpentier entered plea on first day of trial

Township-wide tree protection bylaw ‘long overdue’ say residents

Hanae Sakurai calls on Township to form standing committee for new tree bylaw

The walls go up on new Langley airport control tower

Project on schedule for occupancy by the end of the year, airport manager says

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Coquitlam and the North Shore will benefit

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Most Read