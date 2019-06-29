Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

––Kamloops This Week

A 34-year-old man is dead following a Friday night motorcycle accident on Schubert Drive.

Kamloops RCMP said the man, who is believed to be local to the area, struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schubert Drive shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Stephanie Moniuk and her friend were driving nearby and were among the first to come upon the accident.

She told KTW she saw one man performing CPR and another, badly injured, laying prone on the pavement. She believes the two were riding together.

Moniuk said she called emergency services to ensure they were coming and heard sirens shortly after, while her friend rushed to aid in resuscitating the man.

Nearby, she said she saw a van, parked on Schubert Drive, with its front-end smashed in.

Police say evidence indicates speed was a factor in the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic until 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning while RCMP and the BC Coroners Service completed their investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.