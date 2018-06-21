The results of a fatal crash on 181A Street and 61B Avenue Wednesday, June 20. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

An accident between a car and a motorcycle in Cloverdale resulted in the death of a driver Wednesday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, a motorcycle travelling northbound on 181A Street collided with a small SUV that was stopped southbound on 181A Street, waiting to turn east onto 61B Avenue, at around 8:53 p.m. on June 20.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and died on the scene despite first responder’s attempts to revive him.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to the scene for the investigation, and closed down the street for several hours while they collected evidence. BC Coroners also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed has been identified as a possible contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 605-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


