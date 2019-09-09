Motorcyclist hurt in collision with van in Langley

Police are looking into the crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with leg injuries after a collision with a mini-van in Langley on Friday, Sept. 6, police say.

The crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 248th Street and 64th Avenue.

The Honda mini-van, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was heading south on 248th when it turned left onto 64th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The 29-year-old male motorcyclist collided with the van.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.