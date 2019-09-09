Motorcyclist hurt in collision with van in Langley

Police are looking into the crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with leg injuries after a collision with a mini-van in Langley on Friday, Sept. 6, police say.

The crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 248th Street and 64th Avenue.

The Honda mini-van, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was heading south on 248th when it turned left onto 64th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The 29-year-old male motorcyclist collided with the van.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.

Previous story
B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Just Posted

Motorcyclist hurt in collision with van in Langley

Police are looking into the crash

LETTER: Langley Township deciding fate of Fort heritage buildings

A Fort Langley resident argues for preservation of some homes slated for demolition.

Gunfire in downtown Langley City Sunday

Shots fired in broad daylight in City’s downtown

Demolition decision could come soon for Fort Langley buildings

Council is to consider the matter at its Sept. 9 meeting

Langley’s Dallas Smith wins two big categories at CCMA Awards

Country star took home awards for male artist and entertainer of the year

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

PHOTOS: At least 10 bears on the prowl in Maple Ridge park

Food, water and foilage attracting bruins to wildlife corridor

Most Read