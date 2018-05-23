Twitter photo: A motorcyclist trying to pass a dump truck ended up under the dumptruck in Aldergrove Wednesday morning.

Motorcyclist slides under dump truck

Bike operator lucky to survive collision at Aldergrove intersection

A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after his bike slid under a dump truck Wednesday morning.

The collision took place at approximately 8:20 a.m. on May 23, at the intersection of 264th Street and Fraser Highway in Aldergrove.

Both vehicles were southbound and the dump truck was making a right turn into a gas station. Witnesses told Langley RCMP that the motorcycle operator was passing on the right as the truck driver negotiated its right turn, resulting in the collision.

The bike’s operator, a 37-year-old man from Abbotsford, was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued a violation ticket for passing on the right and the motorcycle was towed.

