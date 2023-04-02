Injured motorist describes 3-vehicle Langley crash

‘I was lucky enough to swerve and he hit my drivers’ side’

A North Otter resident whose car was one of two vehicles hit by a suspected impaired driver late Sunday afternoon, March 26th, said she suffered a painful lower back injury and was transported to hospital by ambulance following the crash in the 24300 block of 56th Avenue.

Suzanna L. (who asked that her last name not be published), contacted the Langley Advance Times after a preliminary police report suggested there appeared to have been no serious injuries requiring transport to hospital.

She said the driver responsible for the crash “came head-on at me in my lane because he passed on a double line.”

“I was lucky enough to swerve and he hit my drivers’ side instead,” hard enough that the airbags activated.

“I’ve never been in an accident with airbags deploying. I thought the car was on fire,” she recalled.

“All I could think after that was ‘my god, I can’t believe I’m alive, and thank god there was no one walking on the sidewalk.’”

A second car, behind her, was also hit.

Suzanna said she suffered a lower back injury that left her in a “lot of pain.”

“I walked to the ambulance and was taken to [Langley Memorial Hospital] emergency where I waited five hours without seeing a doctor,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

“I finally left because I couldn’t handle the pain in my left lower back and knew I had Tylenol at home, at least.”

Days later, she said the pain means she cannot bend down, or reach, or lie down to sleep and she is waiting for the results of x-rays.

“I am a health worker and [have] no clue when I will be able to return to work, let alone sleep in my bed because I can’t sit up due to the pain,” she said.

“This road needs speed bumps or something to stop drivers like this,” Suzanna commented.

“I work in downtown Langley and take 56 to work every day,” she added.

“I’ll will be writing to the mayor, as I take this route to work, and when I am able to return to work, will never take this road again, as there is nowhere to go if a reckless driver comes at you.”

Langley RCMP said impaired driving may have been a factor in the three-vehicle crash that closed 56th Avenue in Langley between 240th and 248th streets for about an hour.

Around 4:30 p.m., a westbound 2014 Scion struck the curb in the 24300 block of 56th Avenue, then crossed the lane into the path of two other cars.

Traffic was diverted from 56th Avenue for about an hour after fire, ambulance, and police units were called.

