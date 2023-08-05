An early morning crash involving a semi truck and motorcycle Saturday, Aug. 5, has Glover Road closed between Mufford Crescent and the Langley Bypass. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Motorist injured in crash on Glover Road early Saturday morning in Langley

Glover Road between Mufford Crescent and Langley Bypass remains closed

A crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck has a section of Glover Road closed Saturday morning (Aug. 5).

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was travelling north on Glover Road when it collided with a semi truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, according to a Langley RCMP press release.

The semi truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

Glover Road between Mufford Crescent and the Langley Bypass is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash camera footage to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), the Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) and Front Line Policing are working in partnership at this collision scene.

Updates to come.

