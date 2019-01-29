B.C.’s Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

David Attew admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act

A primary investigator in the Surrey Six case has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act.

David Attew was described as a star in B.C. Supreme Court for his work on major investigations, including the execution-style murders of six men in October 2007.

The former staff sergeant was one of four Mounties charged in relation with the investigation and last week one of them was handed a conditional sentence to be served in the community.

A publication ban prevented details involving Derek Brassington’s guilty plea and the same ban applies in Attew’s case.

Attew’s lawyer Michael Klein says his client had a 19-year policing career before he retired early.

Attew, who is expected to be sentenced later today, did not address the court but Klein says his client apologizes for his actions that were related to burnout on the job.

Brassington was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say
Next story
FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas shooting

Just Posted

Dragons bring Langley father-son duo into their den

Glenn and Kyle Olinek will appear on Dragons’ Den for inventing reusable construction material.

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

Fort Langley jazz fest receives funding

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival received a $25,000 grant from Creative BC.

Province pitches in on purchase of new Langley elementary site

The neighbourhood will be developed, but the province and district can start planning now.

VIDEO: On-ramp crash in Langley sends one to hospital

Small car collides with semi-trailer

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say

Eleven people were detained in Surrey but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Most Read