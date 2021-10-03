Williams Coats was last seen leaving his Brookswood home in a 2005 grey Chrysler 300 car Saturday evening. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Mounties are hunting for 91-year-old missing Langley man

Police asking for public’s help to find an elderly man last seen leaving his Brookswood home Saturday

Langley Mounties are asking for the public’s help tonight to find an elderly man reported missing since yesterday evening.

RCMP is seeking the assistance to find 91-year-old William Coats.

He was last seen Saturday, Oct. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., when he left a residence in the Brookswood, explained Cpl. Holly Largy, the media spokesperson for Langley RCMP.

He was driving a 2005 grey Chrysler 300 (see stock photo pictured below).

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 160 lbs., with silver balding hair.

He wears black rimmed glasses, and is known to walk with a cane.

Anyone with information that might assist police in locating Coats, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

