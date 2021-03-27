Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is involved in a search in the Walnut Grove community this hour.

One of the searchers told Langley Advance Times that it was a police file, and redirected any queries to Langley RCMP.

Searchers have been on scene most of the morning.

RECENT NEWS: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

There are four search vehicles and at least a dozen searchers from combing Walnut Grove Community park. They’re based next to the track and field park beside the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

More to come…

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

Just Posted

Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

Fort Langley Artist Group members are exhibiting works in the show called <em>Spring</em>. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

Spring virtual show explores blooming landscapes, which can be seen online now until May 8

Brad Kiendl is president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley group has been the voice of business for 90 years

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce anniversary celebration will be done via Zoom

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

56th Avenue in Gloucester Estates closed to traffic for several hours

Maple Ridge has banned cycling on sidewalks. (THE NEWS/files)
Our View: Cycling needs big boost to reach its potential

$400 million for bike lanes in Canada is a good start

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Most Read