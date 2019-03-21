Mounties hunt for missing Langley man

The public has been asked to help locate David Grainger, last seen on March 19

Langley Mounties are hunting up and down the Fraser Valley for a Langley man not seen for a few days. And as of this afternoon, they’re issuing a plea for the public’s help.

It’s very “out of character” for David Grainger to disappear, and there’s been no action on his cellphone or bank card in recent days, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

“We just want to make sure he’s okay,” the officer said. “Hopefully someone has seen his truck, or more importantly him.”

Grainger is a 48-year-old Caucasian man, who stands six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has short greying brown hair.

He has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Tuesday, March 19, van Herk said.

“It’s somewhat concerning, because it’s been a couple of days.”

The missing man is known to often wear some form of Raiders branded clothing. He also drives a somewhat distinctive 2010 grey Ford Ranger pick-up truck, B.C. licence KP7684. It doesn’t have a canopy, but it is distinct because of a large Raiders decal in the back window, van Herk elaborated.

Grainger made a debit purchase at a gas station near 232nd Street and the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley during the early morning hours of March 19, “then nothing.”

Then, his phone reported “pinged” last in the Agassiz area. Then again, nothing.

“He either turned it off, or he’s out of range,” the officer suggested.

Mounties describe him as a single man who is a “comfortable outdoorsman” known to spend time in the backcountry around the Agassiz and Harrison areas.

If anyone sees Grainger or his truck, they’re asked to contact police. Otherwise, if anyone has information that might assist police to locate him, they can call Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.