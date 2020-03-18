Victoria Park in Coquitlam. (Google Maps)

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Mounties are looking for a man who got into a “confrontation” with a nine-year-old boy in a Coquitlam park.

RCMP said the incident happened on Monday at about 1 p.m. in Victoria Park.

Police did not describe the “confrontation,” but said the adult man is described as Caucasian, in his 50s, with short brown hair, a brown beard, possibly wearing blue jean and a black denim vest or jacket and driving a newer model silver sedan or coupe.

Mounties also asked the public not to jump to conclusions, saying “many similar confrontations are initially reported as stranger abductions, yet confirmed cases are extremely rare.”

They put out a call to the man, urging him to call police.

Any witnesses are asked to call 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Major Crime Unit, citing file No. 2020-7193.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19
Next story
Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

Just Posted

Langley community policing stations closed due to coronavirus

RCMP acting ‘out of an abundance of caution’ spokesperson says

Langley Township closes daycares, spring break camps

Announces expansion of shutdown online

Canada Post continues mail service with changes to special package deliveries

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Langley mother approaches school closures with distance learning and beach time

K-12 classes cancelled with post-secondary schools turning to online studies

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19

In a response to travel restrictions Seattle flights will be cancelled until April 30

Meridian Meats across the Lower Mainland opens its doors to those who feel most at risk for COVID-19

For one hour three days a week, those who feel most at risk can shop without throngs of people

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read