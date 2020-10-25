Mounties looking for teen boy ‘unlawfully at large’ from Riverview psychiatric hospital

Nolan Godron left the hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, without consent on Saturday

RCMP are on the lookout for a 15-year-old boy who is unlawfully at large from the Maples Adolescent Care Centre at Riverview Hospital.

Mounties said that Nolan Godron left the hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, without consent on Saturday (Oct. 24) at 12:45 p.m.

Although authorities cannot release a photo of Godron, as he is a minor, he is described at a 15-year-old Caucasian and South Asian boy, with wave black hair, brown eyes, no facial hair or glasses. He is five-foot-six, with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, a grey and green helmet and riding a longboard while carrying a large bluetooth speaker.

Anyone with information as to Godron’s whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote the file no. 2020-28901.

