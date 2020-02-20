Mounties nab wanted man, stolen motorbike, drugs in single incident

Police pulled him over because officers recalled he was banned from driving

Langley Mounties caught a wanted man after they pulled him over for violating a driving prohibition on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in South Langley.

Members of the Prolific Offender Team were patrolling in South Langley when they recognized a man riding a motorcycle. The officers knew he was banned from driving, so they pulled him over and arrested him without incident, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Further checks revealed he was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant – he had been on statutory release but had breached his conditions, Largy said.

The motorcycle he was riding also turned out not to belong to the man. It had been stolen from an Aldergrove home on Christmas Day.

Finally, officers found a small quantity of methamphetamine during an incidental search.

Police will turn over all the information from the stop to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of fresh charges. In the meantime, the man remains in custody for violating his release conditions.

