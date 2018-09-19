Mounties need help finding Langley woman

Familiy haven’t spoken to Megan Terpsma much since June 2017, and concerned for her well-being.

Langley RCMP are asking for help to find Megan Terpsma. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Mounties need help finding a Langley woman.

The local RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Megan Lynn Terpsma, said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill.

“Megan has had very limited contact with family and friends since June 2017,” Mulvihill explained.

“Police and her family are concerned for her well being and would like to speak with anyone that may know where she is.”

Megan has been known to frequent the South Brookswood area, parks in Langley City, Aldergrove, and Victoria. Megan is 5 ft 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terpsma is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.