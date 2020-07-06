Mounties raid Murrayville condo

One man was arrested but no charges have yet been laid after a raid by the Langley RCMP Drug Section at a condo unit near Langley Memorial Hospital last month.

Officers arrived at the Murrayville House condo complex on 221A Street on June 25 with a search warrant, said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

The Langley Mounties arrested one person, but he was released without charges, Parslow said.

It is expected that the investigators will recommend charges to the Crown prosecution service, which has final say on whether or not charges are laid.

A witness told the Langley Advance Times that about seven RCMP vehicles were at the unit during the raid, and that multiple boxes and what appeared to be a safe were hauled out of the building.

Parslow could not comment on what drugs, if any, were located in the unit.

CrimeDrugsLangleyLangley RCMP