Emergency crews combed the Fraser River from land, water, and air after reports came in Saturday of a possible body floating downstream – past 223rd Street in Maple Ridge. The area is seen here from the south side of the river, at Derby Reach. Efforts have not yet turned up anything. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)

Mounties search the Fraser River for possible body

Emergency crews comb water by air, land, and boat after suspicious item seen floating by Maple Ridge

  • May. 24, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • News

More witnesses are being sought, after RCMP in Maple Ridge received reports of a possible body floating downstream in the Fraser River this weekend.

Emergency crews were deployed Saturday evening, when a call came in about something “suspicious,” and possibly a body, was spotted floating past the Haney wharf – south of River Road near 223rd Street, explained RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The call came in to the local Mounties just after 5 p.m. on May 22.

“Frontline RCMP officers responded to the area to search and investigate the report,” O’Donaghey said.

“Police coordinated a search of the fast flowing river, with support from local fire rescue crews, BC Emergency Health Services personnel, RCMP Air Services Air 1 helicopter from above, and both a RCMP boat and New Westminster Police department boat on the water, O’Donaghey elaborated.

Despite the extensive search efforts, emergency crews were unable to locate the source of the sighting.

“Investigators have been unable to conclusively determine it was in fact a body,” said the BC RCMP media spokesperson.

The investigation continues and police are urging all witnesses – who have not yet spoken to police – to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

