This woman is a suspect in an incident involving a stolen credit card. (Langley RCMP)

Mounties seek fraudsters, stolen guitars

Police have released photos of two suspects in recent crimes

Stolen guitars, a credit card fraud, and a phony $100 bill are among the crimes the Langley RCMP is asking help for this month.

• Several guitars, an iMac and an iPad were all stolen during a break and enter in South Langley on Aug. 27, according to RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. Police have released photos of the guitars in the hopes that someone can identify them if they turn up.

• A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card at various locations in Langley on Sept. 15.

• A man allegedly passed a counterfeit $100 American bill at the Save-On-Foods in the Willowbrook area on Sept. 23, Largy said.

Anyone with information on any of the three investigations is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

One of several guitars stolen from a South Langley home. (Langley RCMP)

