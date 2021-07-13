RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

Mounties tackle swamps, beaver dams to rescue stranded boaters in northern Manitoba

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain

RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue.

The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city.

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain and dead-end water.

They were able to find the two Thompson men, who are both in their 50s, with the help of conservation officers and park patrol from Paint Lake Provincial Park.

But not before trekking over a beaver dam, hiking three kilometres through the bush, and borrowing canoes from some locals.

They then paddled a kilometre to get to the boaters and bring them back without any injuries.

“You can’t get more Canadian than this rescue, with beaver dams, canoes, and Mounties,” Insp. Chris Hastie said in a news release Tuesday.

“In all seriousness, though, this rescue highlights the unique demands placed on officers who work in Manitoba’s north. I am very glad we were able to get there and assist the stranded boaters and that everyone got home safely.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingManitobaRCMP

Previous story
PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton
Next story
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association

Just Posted

A Township resident is critical of council which recently decided to replace the Fort Langley pool with a spray park. (Google Maps grab)
LETTER: Resident recommends cleaning out Township council in next election over pool vote

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association (VTEA) in Aldergrove is looking for volunteers, new and old, to lend a hand. (Special to The Star)
Return of clients creates volunteer need for Aldergrove therapeutic riding non-profit

Nathaniel Senff demonstrated proper stirring technique at a beer making demonstration for senior residents of Avalon Gardens in Murrayville on Saturday, July 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A lesson in the art of beer making for some Langley seniors

Mike MacSorley, former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. Allegations of systemic racism and sexism are being levelled at former GM. (File photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association