Small pieces of glass have been found beside dog treats in the Moquito Creek trails on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Mounties warn dog owners after treats found next to glass on North Vancouver trails

RCMP believe the dog treats may have been placed next to the glass on purpose

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking dog owners to be extra cautious after what appears to be purposefully placed dog treats were found next to pieces of glass.

In a Tuesday (Feb. 8) release, North Vancouver RCMP said that the small pieces of glass were found in the Mosquito Creek trails near Glen Canyon Drive.

Mounties were tipped off by a dog owner Monday after their dog found the treats in a hollowed out tree stump. The owner then noticed the glass next to the treats.

“Thankfully, the dog that found the treats did not eat the glass and was unharmed,” said Const. Kelly McIntyre.

“Please continue to be vigilant when out with your dogs on the trails and report anything suspicious as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

