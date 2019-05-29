Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

A security executive for the internet browser company Mozilla says he was shocked by the recordings of his family that were collected and retained by Amazon’s popular Alexa voice-activated interactive speaker.

Alan Davidson, Mozilla’s vice-president of global policy, trust and security, says the Amazon Echo device is a wonderful product but when he recently examined what his family’s had recorded and stored, he found it included conversations among his young children.

He says none of that may be wrong or unlawful, but he says it highlights the problems with how consumers actively give consent to tech companies.

Davidson says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options for how specific pieces of personal information are collected and used by high-tech companies.

Mark Ryland, the chief security officer for Amazon Web Services, says Amazon makes it very clear that consent is part of the Alexa experience, and that customers can delete any collected data if they like.

Davidson and Ryland were testifying in Ottawa before the international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy, which includes politicians from Canada, Britain, and several other countries.

READ MORE: Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

Canadian versus U.S. battle unfolding in Langley is heating up

Five countries compete in the Nations Cup at tbird this weekend, with Isreal’s first ever visit.

Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

As of now, 23 Mustang athletes have qualified for BC High School Track and Field Championships

PHOTOS: Fraser Highway storefronts get major facelift

Aldergrove Business Association volunteers spruce up downtown

Aldergrove coach awarded as a ‘difference maker’

Langley School District honoured coaches at its fourth annual District Athletics evening on Friday

Volunteers called to Fort Langley to keep wheels turning

Organizers gearing up for eighth annual GranFondo out of Fort Langley

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Both Malaysia and the Philippines are shipping back unwanted Canadian waste

Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

Man in life-threatening condition as crash shuts down Vancouver intersection

A white Mercedes and a white Honda Civic collided

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland

Air ambulance landed near Maple Ridge high school.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

Most Read