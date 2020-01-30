MP Tamara Jansen raises concern about Langley family stuck in Wuhan

Tom Williams, wife Lauren, and son James are stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Tom Williams along with his wife Lauren and son James are seen in this undated handout photo. Tom Williams is a British expat who has been living and working for about five years in Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province in China. His wife Lauren, who is from Langley, B.C., is about 35 weeks pregnant, he said in a telephone interview from Wuhan. He also has a two-and-a-half-year-old son, James, who was born in White Rock, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tom Williams)

Tamara Jansen, Deputy Shadow Cabinet Minister for Labour and Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, has raised concerns from a Langley family directly with the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Tom Williams, a British expat has been living and working for about five years in Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province in China. His wife Lauren, who is from Langley, is 35 weeks pregnant.

During Question Period in the House of Commons, MP Jansen spoke of Langley residents Reg and Sherry Renner.

The Renners’ daughter Lauren is eight months pregnant, and due to a coronavirus quarantine, that prohibits travel, she is unable to go to any hospitals in the city – even if she goes into labour.

“As a grandmother myself, I understand the urgency of the situation,” Jansen said in the House. “What’s the government’s plan to ensure the safety of Lauren and her unborn child?”

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne thanked MP Jansen for bringing the matter to his attention.

While assuring the House that the safety and security of all Canadians was the government’s top priority, he did not provide details of what actions will be taken.

“Families like the Renners need answers,” added Jansen. “I support Reg and Sherry and their very reasonable request for the Government to communicate a plan, so that they can know their daughter and grandchild are going to be okay.”

