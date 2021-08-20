B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith grows to 70 hectares overnight

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
B.C. search and rescue team commends ‘excellent’ preparation of overdue camper
Next story
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

Just Posted

Dr. Anita Coté (centre) leads TWU students to investigate cardiovascular disease risk and mitigation factors. (TWU)
Older women’s heart health ‘unnoticed, and definitely understudied,’ Langley researcher says

On Aug. 12, 2021 the Washington State Department of Agriculture captured a live Asian giant hornet east of Blaine, Wash. The insect was tagged so it can lead the team back to a nest. (Washington State Department of Agriculture/Facebook)
VIDEO: Asian giant hornet nest found in Blaine, Wash., days after Langley Township issued alert

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was getting by with base heaters, until a crew from Langley-based Gandy Installations showed up to install a new advanced heater, free. (file)
Someone in Langley needs a new heating system and can’t afford it. Here’s how to help.

Last weekend was the end of Pick Up Picnics and the Downtown Langley Business Association celebrated a “successful” seven weeks with a Pick Up Picnic lunch and a concert in Douglas Park, said executive director Teri James. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City picnic program benefits food bank