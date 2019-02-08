Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Several regions across B.C. are being urged to brace for extreme cold reaching as low as -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada issued wind chill warnings for B.C.’s central interior Friday. The conditions are not expected to ease until at least Saturday, when a cold Arctic air mass passes through the region.

The worst of the wind chill will be felt in the north. The weather agency said its expecting overnight lows of -28 C to hit the Kootenays and Whistler, with brisk wind gusts reaching up to 30 kilometres per hour.

Health risks are greatest among young children, older adults, people who are street entrenched or have chronic illnesses as well as those working outdoors.

The national forecaster has also issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria and the surrounding region, as well as eastern parts of the Island. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall through the day.

In the Lower Mainland, the weather office is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow, before wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour batter the Fraser Valley. Overnight, temperatures as low as -20 C are anticipated there through Saturday.

