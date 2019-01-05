Mudslide cleared from Lower Mainland track, Amtrak service remains suspended

The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday

The company that operates a train corridor that was blocked by a mudslide near White Rock, says it has cleared the path of debris.

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says crews used cranes to remove debris and were able to clear the way for freight train service to resume.

He says Amtrak’s passenger service between Vancouver and Seattle remains suspended.

The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday, and says service is scheduled to resume on Sunday.

Melonas says BNSF is continuing its inspection of the area to ensure safe movement of the trains.

Amtrak is providing alternative bus transportation to affected passengers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Yellow Vest’ protest returns to Langley

Just Posted

More strong and gusty winds headed for Lower Mainland: forecast

Greater Victoria is currently under a weather warning, which is set to move inland Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Yellow Vest’ protest returns to Langley

Frustration is growing, participant says

Double murderer denied parole

Killed ex-girlfriend and her common law partner outside their Langley City apartment in 2001

VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

House values rose in Langley last year: BC Assessment

The agency shows the rate of increase in value slowed in 2018.

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Mudslide cleared from Lower Mainland track, Amtrak service remains suspended

The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday

‘Puk Prosim’: Boy, 10, uses homemade signs to collect 24 pucks at world juniors

Grayson Boe has collected 24 pucks while standing in the crowds of World Junior Championship games

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

New pier could cost up to $6M: White Rock mayor

City hopes to have promenade, between pier and white rock, open some time in February

2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Evergreen Cannabis Society and City Cannabis Co. have received all needed licenses to operate

Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis

When facing a disease with life-or-death stakes, matters of the heart may seem like a secondary concern

Doctors pen ‘social prescriptions’ to ease depression, loneliness in patients

The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

Most Read