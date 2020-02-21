Mugging with airsoft gun results in Langley school lockdown

A gun sighting near Langley Secondary School on Thursday afternoon turned out to be an airsoft pistol, according to local RCMP.

The incident began at about 2:15 p.m. when there was an initial call about a man with a gun near Christian Life Assembly in the 21100 block of 56th Avenue.

Because of the proximity to LSS, police contacted the school and it was put into a form of lockdown, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Multiple RCMP vehicles converged on the area around Christian Life Assembly, LSS, and McLeod Athletic Park.

On arrival, police found two people who had apparently been approached by two men, one of them with what appeared to be a gun.

A widely-shared social media post indicated that a woman driving by the area picked up the two victims, who flagged her down and reported they had been held up at gunpoint, and one of them had been hit in the head.

The suspects had demanded the victims hand over their phones.

A phone and an airsoft gun believed to be the one involved were later found by police, said van Herk.

The incident is still under investigation, van Herk said.

gunsLangley RCMPRCMPSchools