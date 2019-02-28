DriveBC cam shows major delays in Coquitlam along Highway 1 Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

DriveBC says that both directions are impacted, delaying travel as far back as Surrey

Commuters taking Highway 1 into Vancouver will want to look for an alternative route for their morning drive in.

A multi-vehicle pileup Thursday morning near the Gaglardi Way exit in Burbaby caused major delays, impacting travellers as far back as the Port Mann Bridge.

As of 8 a.m., the vehicles involved in the crash had been towed away, but a concrete barrier that had been damaged in the collision was blocking both eastbound and westbound HOV lanes and the left eastbound lane.

Emergency crews are on scene, but there is no word on how serious the crash was or if there were any injuries.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further details.

