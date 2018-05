Vehicles have been cleared, but congestion is severe

Traffic was backed up all the way to Clearbrook following a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 in Aldergrove. DriveBC.com image

A multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 1 near the 264 Street overpass in Aldergrove shut down westbound traffic this morning around 6 a.m.

Reports said one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, flipped over.

The vehicles were cleared by 7 a.m. but congestion was severe, both on Hwy. 1 east of 264 and on Fraser Hwy. as drivers tried to avoid the tie up.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More to come.