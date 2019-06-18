The first fire was near Chestnut Crescent.

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

Pitt Meadows fire crews have been dealing with multiple fires along the tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a ground fire near Chestnut Crescent, along the CP Rail tracks.

Shortly afterward, as crews were just dealing with the first fire call, a second one came in about a fire near the CP Rail intermodal yard, near Kennedy Road.

There was visible smoke and flames at the second fire, more than 100 feet in size, but no structures were immediately threatened. It was partly contained in a ditch.

The first fire was brought under control by approximately 3:15 p.m., and by approximately 3:30 p.m. the second fire was in the mop-up stage.

READ ALSO: Barns burned, cows killed in Pitt Meadows fire.

A faulty wheel on a train is believed to have started the fires.

According to reports, firefighters requested to close the tracks so they could fight the second fire.

• More information as it becomes available

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again
Next story
Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Just Posted

Langley’s Cottoy has first regular season game as Lion

Former Rams standout takes field against Bombers

Opponents, supporters of Langley Township tree bylaw speak to council

Councillors received a mixed response to the proposed bylaw

Golden Ears Bridge at 10: Community had called for a crossing for decades

From nothing, to the Albion Ferry, to the bridge was a long wait

VIDEO: How Lloyd Rossnagel came to be know as ‘the strawberry guy’

A Langley senior creates a roadside garden. Feel free to sample.

Arboretum centre interpreted through Rotary structure

Rotary Interpretive Centre opens at Derek Doubleday Arboretum this weekend

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

As wildfire season approached, Metro Vancouver experts predict the air will be an issue for many

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Most Read