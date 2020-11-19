Multiple Langley schools issued COVID-19 exposure alerts by district

R.E. Mountain Secondary was issued two separate letters by Fraser Health

Langley School District issued notices of COVID-19 exposures to multiple schools on Wednesday, one school was issued two letters.

Families of H.D. Stafford Middle (20441 Grade Cres.), R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) and Willoughby Elementary (10766 80 Ave.) were sent letters from the school district notifying them of COVID-19 exposure at each school.

“This exposure alert is a general notice that someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been at school,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of schools.

“These notices do not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” he added.

An individual with COVID-19 was at H.D. Stafford Middle on Nov. 10, at Willoughby Elementary on Nov. 10 and 12, and at R.E. Mountain Secondary on Nov. 6 and 9, according to Fraser Health.

Two separate letters of exposure were issued to R.E. Mountain Secondary for the Nov. 6 and 9 exposures.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

The health authority said it has initiated contract tracing and any staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms will be contacted by Fraser Health directly.

“Public Health may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms,” Fraser Health said. “These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.”

No other Langley schools are listed on Fraser Health’s exposure webpage as of Thursday morning.

