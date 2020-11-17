Multiple staff at Langley Superstore test positive for COVID-19

Langley’s Real Canadian Superstore has had four staff test positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the store’s parent company Loblaw made the announcement online that the “team members tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.”
The last day the team members worked were on Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 13, according to the company.
The store is located at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.
Fraser Health has not listed the store as a site of public exposure.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.