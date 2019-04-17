VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

A multi-unit apartment building near 197 and 64 Avenue in Langley was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire outside the entrance to the vehicle parkade.
The call first came in around 6:20 a.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and removed the debris.
A utility door suffered minor damage.
No serious injuries were reported.
Cause of the fire has not been determined.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________