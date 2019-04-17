VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

Firefighters removed debris from the scene of a small fire that forced the evacuation of a multi-unit Langley residential building Wednesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A multi-unit apartment building near 197 and 64 Avenue in Langley was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire outside the entrance to the vehicle parkade.

The call first came in around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and removed the debris.

A utility door suffered minor damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

