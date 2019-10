Cars heading both north and south are currently blocked from proceeding

A multiple-car collision at 232nd Street and 72 Avenue in Langley just after noon on Saturday (Oct.12) has stalled traffic in both directions.

A witness on the scene said both air bags were deployed in a black vehicle, and the crash debris filled the intersection.

Traffic is currently blocked for cars heading both north and south on 232nd Street (as of 12:30 p.m.).

More to come –