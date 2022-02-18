Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

William Roy Tame was serving indeterminate sentence for 1986 Calgary killing

An inmate from Pacific Institution in Abbotsford who has been serving an an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder and sexual assault has died.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) released the information Friday (Feb. 18), saying that William Roy Tame died of apparent natural causes on Feb. 15.

He had been in custody since Oct. 10, 1986, after being convicted of killing 20-year-old hairdressing student Brenda McClenaghan in Calgary outside a bar.

ALSO SEE: Serial killer housed at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution dies of natural causes

According to news reports, Tame attacked McClenaghan in January 1986 as she was getting into her car. He pushed her onto the passenger side, took the wheel and left the parking lot. Tame drove to a dark spot in the city, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her before killing her.

McClenaghan was missing for two weeks before being found by a man walking his dog.

Tame had previously served a 10-year jail term for a 1971 rape in Manitoba.

CSC says, as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, they will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Inmate dies in custodyprison

Previous story
Sword, clubs, fake IDs, bear bangers found in Langley traffic stops
Next story
Ridge Meadows pharmacy offering free rapid tests; accepting donations for a local scholarship

Just Posted

Improvements to Highway #1, such as the new 216th Street overpass that opened last year, are essential for the movement of people and products through the region. (BC Government/Special to Advance Times)
Transportation remains key issue for Langley businesses

Langley RCMP seized knives, clubs, a machete, and even a small sword were seized in a series of vehicle stops around Langley in the last week. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Sword, clubs, fake IDs, bear bangers found in Langley traffic stops

An emergency responder from Langley City fire department offered a four-year-old girl a plushy. Other responders offered her treats and toys, too. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
First responders lavish 4-year-old crash victim with presents

Walnut Grove’s Jason Ahn, 11, is an outgoing kid with many friends, who happens to have Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He and his family will be featured on the 56th Annual Variety Show of Hearts telethon that will air on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Global B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An ‘outgoing’ Langley kid with a talent for origami will be featured on the Variety Show of Hearts telethon