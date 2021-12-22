Murrayville house fire under investigation

Weekend blaze started on outside, investigators have determined

Investigators have determined the fire that damaged a Murrayville house on the weekend started from the outside.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11:36 p.m. fire crews and police were called to the scene of a house fire near 214A St. and 51B Ave.

Asst. fire chief Andy Hewitson said firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the attic, but damage was “significant” and the house was temporarily uninhabitable, though it appeared to be repairable.

Hewitson described it as a “really good save” by the firefighters.

There were no injuries to the house occupants.

The cause is under investigation, and Langley RCMP have opened a file.

