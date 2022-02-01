Mustang passenger smashed liquor bottle on Langley RCMP vehicle’s hood

Police are looking for two men linked to erratic driving and a hit and run crash

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a recent hit and run and dangerous driving incident. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP are looking for a Ford Mustang linked to a hit and run and a bizarre attack on an unmarked police vehicle earlier this month.

The incident started at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, when an officer noticed the Mustang doing doughnuts in a parking lot in the 20500 block of the Langley Bypass.

The officer in an unmarked car was in the same parking lot, and had not announced himself as a police officer, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. The officer was waiting for backup to help stop the vehicle.

Before any other officers arrived, however, a passenger got out of the Mustang, ran towards the officer’s car, and smashed a liquor bottle across the RCMP vehicle’s hood, leaving a significant dent.

Largy said the officer then backed off from the confrontation, and had to drive into oncoming traffic after the Mustang drove straight at him.

The Mustang then fled west on the Langley Bypass into Surrey at a high rate of speed.

The same vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run on the Surrey side of the Langley-Surrey border, before it was last seen around Highway 10 and 168th Street.

The two occupants of the car are described as South Asian men in their late teens or early 20s.

The Langley RCMP are asking drivers who were in the area to review their dash camera footage for the period around 10:45 p.m. of Jan. 22nd to see if they may have captured the erratic driving of the Mustang.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.solvecrime.ca.

