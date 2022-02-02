A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

‘N’ driver fails breathalyzer, caught going 145 kms over speed limit in North Vancouver

Driver has lost licence and had car impounded

An ‘N’ driver will be without a car and licence for a while after failing a breathalyzer when police pulled him over for going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the 19-year-old man was caught by a Mountie’s radar going nearly triple the speed limit on the upper levels portion of Hwy. 99 last weekend.

“He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people.”

According to ICBC, the fine for excessive speeding runs from $368 to $483, while speeding against a highway sign can cost between $138 and $196. Fines for impaired driving can range from $600 to $4,060 and include a 90-day driving prohibition.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBCPolice

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says seniors in care can choose a social visitor
Next story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Just Posted

Anna Coulman (centre) takes aim during Sunday afternoon play against Team Brazil in the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League wrapup tournament at the Langley Curling Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Young curlers compete in Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) wrap-up tournament

Crows from all around Langley, Abbotsford, and south of the border gather on a South Aldergrove roosting site every evening in the winter. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers wanted to count Langley ‘crow commute’

Kim Elliott is a 35-year-old Walnut Grove resident who recently launched her first book, Falling for the Villain. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Science fiction and romance co-mingle in Langley author’s first release

xx
Car theft investigators have a busy day