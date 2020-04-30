Capt. Kevin Hagen, from Nanaimo, is among the Canadian Armed Forces members missing after a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece yesterday. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

One of the Canadian Armed Forces members missing after a helicopter accident off the coast of Greece is a pilot originally from Nanaimo.

According to a press release from the armed forces, Capt. Kevin Hagen is among those missing after Wednesday’s crash in the Mediterranean. The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter was on a NATO training mission in the Ionian Sea carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Abbigail Cowbrough, a sub-lieutenant from Toronto, was killed in the crash and the other five occupants are missing, including Hagen, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald from New Glasgow, N.S.; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin from Trois-Rivières, Que.; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke from Truro, N.S.; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, from Guelph.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said in a press release he was deeply saddened to learn of the incident and said search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources dedicated to the effort.

“This accident is a painful reminder of the dangers that members of Canada’s military face every day to ensure the safety and security of Canadians,” Sajjan said.

Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in the release that Wednesday was a tragic day for Canada’s military family.

“I am profoundly saddened by this accident and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen member and the five who remain missing,” he said.

The release notes that the helicopter was deployed with the HMCS Fredericton at sea and at the time of the incident was training with Italian and Turkish ships.

The ministry says a flight safety investigation will be conducted “to ensure our personnel can continue to have confidence in our equipment and procedures” and help to reduce the risk of such incidents happening again.

RELATED: One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins
Next story
VIDEO: Langley grocery store workers serve amid COVID-19

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Right lane is blocked

LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

This year’s race suits the needs of those social distancing by allowing them to log their results online

New Aldergrove mall to begin taking take shape ‘in a few weeks’ as church, food bank relocates

The Vineyard church and food bank will move down the road, making room for Janda’s sales centre

VIDEO: Langley grocery store workers serve amid COVID-19

Busy stores are working hard to protect staff and customers during the outbreak

Langley MPs stand for ‘religious freedom’ and Ontario drive-through church services

18 Canadian MPs sign letter to Premier Doug Ford appealing to prevent charges, fines for congregants

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against Fed

PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours Mountie, victims killed in Nova Scotia shooting

First responders drove past BC RCMP memorial wall

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

UPDATE: Suspect ID’d after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Most Read