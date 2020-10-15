Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Township consented to one between the school district and RCMP buildings in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times file)

Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Township consented to one between the school district and RCMP buildings in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times file)

NDP calls for Langley East candidate’s ouster in wake of Throness resignation

This is the third time the NDP have called for Margaret Kunst to be removed as a candidate

BC NDP have renewed calls for the Liberals to drop Langley East’s Margaret Kunst as a candidate in the wake of the resignation of Chilliwack’s Laurie Throness.

Kunst has been a target of the NDP during this election due to a Sept. 21 vote by the candidate, in her capacity as a Langley Township councillor.

The council was debating a motion to endorse a rainbow crosswalk between the offices of the Langley School District and the local RCMP detachment – which sit across from each other in Murrayville.

One of three councillors to vote against the crosswalk endorsement, Kunst said she agreed with a fellow councillor that a framework needed to be in place before voting on such projects.

“Kunst and [Liberal leader Andrew] Wilkinson claimed the vote was a ‘process’ vote,” said an NDP statement Thursday. But the NDP accused them of being untruthful.

A Vancouver television station reported that, while running for council in 2018, Kunst had responded to a questionnaire from the Langley chapter of the conservative group Association of Reformed Political Action (ARPA) about whether she would support new rainbow crosswalks. She said she would vote against them.

“No, I believe our Canadian flag represents freedom and inclusivity for all in Canada,” Kunst replied to the question.

This is the third time the NDP has called for Kunst to be removed as a candidate.

After the first incident, Kunst told the Langley Advance Times she’s worked with LGBTQ youths in her charity work for years.

“My record in the community will show that I’ve worked with all groups,” she said.

READ MORE: Langley East Liberal candidate denies NDP accusation of homophobia over crosswalk vote

Kunst’s NDP opponent in the Langley East riding is Megan Dykeman, the chair of the school board.

“If Laurie Throness can’t be a candidate for the BC Liberals, why does Wilkinson still endorse Kunst?” Dykeman said.

Throness has drawn fire for comments related to LGBTQ issues, but stepped down Thursday after he compared free birth control to eugenics.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Kunst and the BC Liberal party for comment.

READ MORE: BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Just Posted

Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Township consented to one between the school district and RCMP buildings in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times file)
NDP calls for Langley East candidate’s ouster in wake of Throness resignation

This is the third time the NDP have called for Margaret Kunst to be removed as a candidate

The Vancouver Giants will return to play on Jan. 8, but only against other B.C. teams. (Robert J Wilton/Vancouver Giants files)
Vancouver Giants will play hockey – in a B.C. bubble

The Giants will play only against other British Columbia division teams

Langley East Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa took part in the climate change all-candidates meeting on Wednesday night over Zoom. (Screenshot)
Eight Langley and Langley East candidates talk climate change in all-candidates meeting

Topics included the future of fossil fuels, salmon spawning, forest fires, and highway widening

The Millionaire Lottery grand prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a home located at 16722 McNair Drive in South Surrey.
Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes located in South Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey grand prize home features glass elevator

Police had blocked traffic along the one-way on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 after a report of a sudden death. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sudden death’ prompts RCMP to block downtown Langley City road

The death is not considered suspicious, police say

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Most Read