Stacey Wakelin was acclaimed as the NDP candidate for Langley-Aldergrove at a weekend nomination meeting. (Tom Ewaskiuk photo)

NDP chooses candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

Almost all the major federal parties have now nominated candidates in the riding

Local community activist Stacey Wakelin will represent the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove in this October’s federal election.

Wakelin was the sole candidate standing for nomination at a weekend meeting of local riding association members.

“I was never someone that thought politics of any kind was in the cards,” Wakelin said.

That changed after she became active in the community a few years ago, organizing a community dinner, speaking out on issues such as creating LGBTQ safe spaces in Langley and in favour of the SOGI 123 anti-bullying program in local schools.

The former co-owner of a scrapbooking store is the founder of BC Families for Inclusivity and and a board member of Langley’s Triple A Housing Society.

Wakelin ran unsuccessfully as a Township council candidate in last year’s municipal elections, and this year said she was approached to put her name forward for the NDP.

“I have a hard time just complaining and not taking action,” Wakelin said of her reasons for getting involved in politics.

The big issues she believes will come up in the campaign include taking action on climate change, and affordability.

That’s not just housing affordability, but health affordability, including prescription drug costs, Wakelin said.

“It impacts all of us, everyday families in the Township,” Wakelin said.

She plans to spend July pulling together a team for the campaign.

“Before we know it, it will be October,” Wakelin said.

She will be facing Tako van Popta, who was recently chosen to be the Conservative candidate. The late Mark Warawa had announced his retirement from federal politics months before he was diagnosed with the cancer that took his life last week.

The federal Liberals have not yet chosen a candidate for Langley-Aldergrove.

Local riding association president Gurminder Parihar said the Liberals have decided to delay their nomination meeting until after Warwa’s funeral, out of respect for his passing.

Kaija Farstad has been nominated for the Green Party in Langley Aldergrove.

