NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

The New Democrats are giving “a failing grade” to the latest Liberal budget when it comes to ensuring equal pay for women.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons the budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity, lacks funding for universal childcare and doesn’t reform EI requirements that she says discriminates against women.

Gender equality and a national pharmacare plan were two of the cornerstones of the federal budget released in February.

The budget, for the first time in Canadian history, went through a full gender-based analysis, with considerations of how every budgetary measure would impact men, women, boys and girls in different ways. Age, ethnicity, income and disability were also taken into account.

READ MORE: Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

“While the prime minister claims he’s a feminist, he’s failed to act on the most pressing facing woman in Canada,” she said.

On Tuesday, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef responded to the New Democrat’s criticism, saying the NDP report contains “inaccuracies and omissions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’
Next story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

Just Posted

Country musicians unite to help Humboldt Broncos family

Langley’s Dallas Smith, and former Langleyite Chad Brownlee, are performing a benefit concert.

Season two opens for Langley racing rookie

Andrew Dobbie feels it’s safer driving on the track than in morning commute.

Langley hospital gala sells out weeks ahead

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s vintage Vegas fundraiser is all filled up.

‘She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational runs this weekend at Langley Events Centre

Man who allegedly rammed police car has been sentenced

Ty Burgess fled from Abbotsford and was arrested after standoff in Chilliwack

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Think you know why a curling rock curls? Think again.

54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll

Pollster says support is up six percentage points from a previous survey in February

Armed man invades Greater Victoria home

RCMP responded to robbery early Monday morning; few details released

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Last-ditch pipeline court challenge going ahead

Reference case to B.C. Court of Appeal by the end of April

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

5 to start your day

Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest, man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Most Read