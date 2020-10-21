NDP Leader John Hordan campaigns in Abbotsford with local candidates

John Horgan meets with candidates Pam Alexis and Preet Rai and local citizens in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted)

BC NDP Leader John Horgan stopped by Abbotsford today to campaign with candidates Pam Alexis (Abbotsford-Mission) and Preet Rai (Abbotsford-West).

Horgan and the two candidates met with small business owners in downtown Abbotsford before eating lunch. Horgan was welcomed to Abbotsford by Mayor Henry Braun. Alexis and Rai said that during this campaign, they have been getting great responses from voters in Abbotsford.

“The issues that we have been bringing forward this campaign—investing in health care, fixing seniors care, and making life more affordable, are resonating with the residents of Abbotsford,” stated Alexis, in a press relese. “Voters don’t want someone who will only look out for those at the top, but someone who will work for everyday people and that’s John Horgan.”

Rai pointed to specific commitments that the BC NDP has made which will benefit the residents of Abbotsford.

“Whether it is hiring 7,000 new front-line health care workers to help fight COVID-19, or the widening of Highway 1 to Abbotsford, these investments are good for our local community,” Rai stated. “I’m proud to be running as part of John Horgan’s team to fight for the issues that matter to Abbotsford.”

Advance voting finishes today (Wednesday) at 8 p.m. General voting day occurs on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BC Votes 2020