NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

If a majority of British Columbians decide to change the voting system in the upcoming referendum, the public could have to go to the polls a second time to confirm it – after trying it through two elections.

Attorney General David Eby introduced legislation on Tuesday that would require what’s been called a confirming referendum on electoral reform, as part of the recommendations made in the summer on the subject, following the results of the referendum that begins Oct. 22,

Later this month, every voter in the province will receive a ballot asking whether elections should be decided through the current first-past-the-post system, or one of three proportional representation systems.

If a majority choose proportional representation, then the legislation would require a confirming referendum on whether to keep the new system.

“This confirming referendum would allow British Columbians, not politicians, to have the final say,” said Eby, calling it a “safety valve.”

WATCH: How to start thinking about a new voting system

READ MORE: B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure

Voters would at least get chance to try out the chosen system.

The legislation states that a confirming referendum would take place within 13 months after two provincial general elections that use proportional representation.

As general elections happen every four years, the earliest a confirming vote could happen is Nov. 20, 2026.

The results of the fall mail-in referendum are expected to be announced by mid-December.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat
Next story
Updated: Richter calls censure attack on “freedom of expression”

Just Posted

Torched toilet sends flames shooting up from Golden Ears Bridge

Someone set a portable toilet on fire Monday on the bridge’s southbound side.

WATCH: Freedom returned to Langley amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Man cleared of 7 charges in trial involving cop stuffing cash in sock

Brian MacDonald of Abbotsford found guilty of one drug charge

Updated: Richter calls censure attack on “freedom of expression”

The long-time councillor allegedly violated the Respectful Workplace Policy.

Young Prairie defenceman joins Giants lineup

Wheat King’s Ty Ettinger puts on a new G-Men’s jersey starting this week, joining the Langley team.

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Horgan called it ‘the single largest private sector investment in British Columbia’s history’

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

VIDEO: Teenager on bike struck by vehicle outside Chilliwack high school

Incident a reminder for drivers to remain cautious and parents to talk to kids about safety

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Homemade speed limit signs pop up around B.C. city

Greater Victoria residents set their own limits

Most Read