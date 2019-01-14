‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

It’s foggy day on B.C.’s south coast Monday morning as mist rolled into the region.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory at 9 a.m., warning of “near zero visibility” for Metro Vancouver, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The agency said a “strong inversion” over the south coast trapped fog over the Georgia Strait.

Some fog has since moved onshore in waterfront areas.

Dry outflow winds are expected to clear out Metro Vancouver by Monday evening, but Vancouver Island communities can expect it to stay foggy till Tuesday.

Commuters are asked to drive carefully and keep their headlights and taillights on.

