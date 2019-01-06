Nearly 10,000 without power as strong winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Nearly 10,000 customers are without power along B.C.’s south coast as strong winds batter the region.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island.

The agency says a sharp Pacific low pressure system is expected to bring southwest wind gusts of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour to the Lower Mainland.

Vancover Island is forecast to receive southwest winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The Lower Mainland has 7,055 customers without power and more than 2,200 sit in the dark on Vancouver Island.

