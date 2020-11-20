Nearly, 1,200 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley Friday morning

Nearly, 1,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley are without power Friday morning after a report of wires down. (BC Hydro)

Crews are on scene of the outage in the Brookswood and Fernridge neighbourhoods, where power is out to customers just south of 48th Avenue, north of 8th Avenue, between 200th and 216th streets.

The power has been out in the area since just after 4 a.m. due to fallen wires, according to BC Hydro.

Crews are on-site, but no word yet when power will be restored to the area.

Earlier, the same outage was affecting 2,800 customers.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 2,800 customers in #LangleyBC. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/i3KXEFNSNU pic.twitter.com/bRBvmMQ5cM — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 20, 2020

